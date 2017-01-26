Shia LaBeouf Arrest 'He Will Not Divide Us' Exhibit/Protest Will Continue

Shia LaBeouf's arrest and heated exchanges with protesters aren't scaring off the museum hosting his web cam ... but it has a warning for the actor.

A rep for The Museum of the Moving Image says they consider the protest site more of an art exhibit -- and they expect people who show up there to act with common decency and respect, and that means not assaulting visitors. That goes for Shia, too. We're told the museum will continue to monitor the live stream.

As we reported, NYPD cops busted Shia early Thursday morning after he allegedly got physical and scratched a guy in the face.

The museum's sticking to the plan to run the live stream through President Trump's term.