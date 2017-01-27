Baylor University Sued ... Alleges Football Players Committed 52 Rapes In 4 Years

A former Baylor University student is suing the school claiming she was gang raped by two then-Baylor football players. She also claims 31 Baylor football players committed 52 acts of rape from 2011 to 2014.
The woman behind the suit identifies herself using the pseudonym Elizabeth Doe -- and claims she was raped by lineman Tre'Von Armstead and linebacker Shamycheal Chatman at a party in 2013.
The woman claims the rape occurred after a party hosted by Baylor football star Shawn Oakman -- who's currently facing rape allegations of his own in an unrelated case.
The woman claims the men took her to her apartment while she was "very intoxicated" and doesn't remember how she got there. She essentially says she was too drunk to give consent.
According to DallasNews.com, the players were named as suspects in a police report about a rape on the day in question, but were never charged with a crime.
The accuser is clearly not backing off the allegations -- and has now sued Baylor for Title IX violations and negligence.
In her suit, the accuser claims the university used the promise of sex with white women to help lure top football recruits to Baylor.
The lawsuit claims an assistant coach once asked a high school athlete, "Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at Baylor and they love football players."
The accuser claims 2 of the alleged gang rape incidents involving Baylor football players included 10 or more players at the same time.
We reached out to Baylor for comment. So far, no word back.