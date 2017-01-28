David Lee Roth Sued By Gardener ... Your Dog Really Got Me!

EXCLUSIVE

David Lee Roth's dog allegedly took a bloody bite out of a landscaper, but the former Van Halen frontman claims it was, at worst, a small nip.

The landscaper, Timothy Salinas, says he was doing maintenance work in Roth's Pasadena yard when the rocker's Australian Cattle dog suddenly attacked and took a chunk out of his lower left calf. Salinas says his boss told him he'd lose his job if he reported it.

Roth begs to differ. He tells us he never hired Salinas, he hired the landscaping company. He also points out Salinas waited 47 days before going to the hospital -- and he only found out about it after Salinas made an insurance claim.

Roth's lawyer says the whole thing is nothing more than a celebrity shakedown, although pics of the alleged attack look pretty gnarly.