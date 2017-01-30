Bieber, Drake, Kanye No-Shows At Grammys Ceremony is Irrelevant

EXCLUSIVE

Kanye West, Justin Bieber and other big stars are going to be MIA from the Grammys, and we know why.

It started with Frank Ocean, who many think had the best album of the year, but didn't even bother submitting it for Grammy consideration. Ocean says he thinks the Grammys are a dinosaur that doesn't represent young, black artists.

We're told Justin Bieber, who's nominated for 4 Grammys, plans to be somewhere other than the Grammys a week from Sunday. As for why, we're told he just doesn't think the Grammys are relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers.

Drake has 8 nominations but we're told he also doesn't plan to be there ... we're told he'll be on tour in Europe.

As for Kanye, who's got 8 noms, he received 21 Grammys in the past, but he always lost when he went head-to-head against a white singer.

Our sources say it's not like the Oscars ... there's no real anger, it's just that a lot of younger singers think the Grammys are out of touch and arguably irrelevant.

They could all change their minds and show up, but we're told as of now the plan is to take a raincheck.