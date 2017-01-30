Kim Kardashian Stolen Jewelry Melted Down for Pennies

Kim Kardashian will never get the jewelry that was stolen from her in Paris ... because almost all of it was melted down.

Paris law enforcement confirms to TMZ ... one of the thieves in the October robbery confessed everything but the ring was melted down ... because the robbers felt they'd be caught trying to sell the pieces.

According to Le Monde newspaper, the melted down bling was worth somewhere between $26k and $30k. Pretty shocking since the value of the melted down jewelry was $1.6 million.

As for the $4 million ring ... it's still intact, but law enforcement tells us there's almost no chance of finding it. As we reported, police believe it went almost immediately to the Belgium black market.