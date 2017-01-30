Mischa Barton Rambling, Incoherent She Says After Being Drugged

EXCLUSIVE

Mischa Barton was not in her right mind after she says someone spiked her drink with GHB ... and video of the incident shows it was a dire situation.

The video -- shot Thursday before she voluntarily went to the hospital -- shows the 31-year-old former 'O.C.' star rambling, then losing her grip on her fence and falling to the ground.

Barton told People this was all a reaction to the so-called "date rape" drug -- which someone dropped in her drink while she was celebrating her birthday Wednesday night.