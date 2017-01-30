ATL Braves Player Survives Fiery Car Crash ... T-Boned By Stolen Cop Car (PHOTO GALLERY + VIDEO)

ATL Braves Player Survives Fiery Car Crash T-Boned By Stolen Cop Car

Breaking News

Terrifying video of Atlanta Braves infielder Sean John Rodriguez ... whose SUV was t-boned by a stolen cop car while driving with his family.

It all went down in Miami on Saturday ... Rodriguez and his family were just on a regular outing in their black Chevy Suburban when the stolen cop car plowed into them and exploded into flames.

The suspect had allegedly stolen the car from a nearby restaurant after distracting the officers -- and was speeding off when he crashed into Rodriguez. The suspect was killed in the crash.

Rodriguez appeared okay -- his wife and 2 children (8 years old and 2 years old) were hospitalized. The kids are in serious but stable condition. His wife is in fair condition ... according to our friends at WSVN.com.

A good Samaritan on scene saw the crash and helped pull the family out of the car.

The Braves issued a statement saying their thoughts and prayers are with the Rodriguez family.