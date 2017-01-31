Jason Hoppy Ordered to Stay Clear of Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel now has a powerful weapon in her arsenal in her post-divorce war ... there's a restraining order against ex-hubby Jason Hoppy.

The order was issued in conjunction with Hoppy's arrest Friday for stalking and harassment. He confronted Bethenny at their child's school, allegedly saying, "I will destroy you."

We've learned the restraining order requires Hoppy to stay clear of Bethenny's home, Bethenny's school, and place of business.

The order also requires Jason to stay radio silent ... no communication with Bethenny.

The only exception for Hoppy is if a judge allows him access at the various locations to facilitate the custody arrangement.

There's one kind of vague part of the order ... Jason is not permitted to have any "third party contact." Although the order does not specify the identity of third parties, it's safe to assume it includes Bethenny's boyfriend, Dennis Shields, who was with Bethenny when Jason got arrested.

The restraining order lasts 6 months.