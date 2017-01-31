Public Enemy's Prof. Griff Trump Meets Chumps Like 'Kanye Mess' ... Needs to Meet REAL Black People

EXCLUSIVE

Donald Trump has the wrong idea about black people because he's talking to the wrong black people ... according to a Public Enemy rapper, who's willing to set the prez straight.

We got Professor Griff at LAX, the perfect place to discuss Trump's "Muslim ban" -- and Griff, who is Muslim, absolutely went off. In particular, he's got beef about Trump meeting with the likes of "Kanye Mess" and Steve Harvey.

We expected him to be pissed about the POTUS, but his anger clearly goes beyond the White House.

As for all the celebs angrily tweeting about Trump -- he's got some choice words for them too.