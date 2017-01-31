Rob Lowe I'm Looking for an Assistant Who Can Lift 25 lbs and Assumes Nothing!!!

Rob Lowe is in the market for a personal assistant, and the job qualifications are daunting.

Rob posted the job description on a website targeting personal assistants. Among the requirements:

-- Never assume anything

-- Ensure the CLIENT [Rob] is fed and has coffee throughout the day

-- Schedule haircuts every episode for the CLIENT

-- Ensure that the CLIENT HAS A DINNER PLAN IF ARRIVING HOME LATER THAN 8 PM in the evening

-- Make sure you let Estate staff know if the CLIENT wants a Jacuzzi turned on or a massage ordered for his arrival

-- Willing to travel on location as requested and serve as the CLIENT'S body man

-- Able to lift up to 25 pounds as required to support THE CLIENT

Unclear what weighs 25 pounds.

Rob's team says the description doesn't match any pertaining to employment with him, but adds ... "We can confirm coffee is his number one priority in life."

Our sources insists the gig is with Rob. It pays $70k plus benefits. Takers?