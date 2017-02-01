Bebe Clothing Creator Unloads Holmby Hills Crib for $30 Mil!!!

EXCLUSIVE

The creator of bebe clothing wear finally said goodbye to property after dropping the price by a HUGE amount.

Manny Mashouf put his ridiculously beautiful Holmby Hills estate on the market back in June 2016 for $40 million.

Even prospective Holmby Hills buyers flinched, so he slashed the price by a whopping $10 mil. Apparently, that made the house affordable, and someone anted up close to $30 mil to seal the deal.

All good ... especially for the new owner who gets a sprawling 20,000 square foot oasis that includes 8 bedrooms, 13 baths, a swimming pool, billiards room and card room.

There are real winners in this deal ... realtors Mauricio Umansky, David Parnes and James Harris from The Agency repped both buyer and seller, so by our calculation their commission is around $1.5 MILLION!!!