Coachella Producers In the Dark Over Beyonce's Pregnancy

EXCLUSIVE

Beyonce's pregnancy announcement was news to some of the top dogs at AEG Live ... the company that is producing Coachella.

Sources connected with AEG Live tell us ... at least some of the top execs had no idea Bey was expecting, and it now makes her headlining gig at the festival problematic.

It seems Beyonce is somewhere in the vicinity of 4, maybe 5 months pregnant. Coachella is slated for April, so she'll be well along and obviously very big, given she's having twins.

One of our sources joked -- at least we think it's a joke -- "The show will go on. She'll just borrow Dave Grohl's big chair," the one he used when he broke his foot. It worked for Axl Rose at Coachella.

More seriously ... it's unclear if Bey will even perform, which would send ticketholders into a panic.