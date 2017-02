Rams' Jack Youngblood Chargers Don't Belong In L.A. ... It's OUR Town

L.A. Rams legend Jack Youngblood has a message for the other NFL team in town -- GIT!!!

The Hall of Famer just touched down in Houston when we asked about business back on the West Coast -- specifically if L.A. is big enough for both the Rams and the Chargers.

The answer -- HELL NO.

"That's OUR town. That's the Rams' town."