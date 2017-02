Kristin Davis Breaks Down on 'Muslim Ban' ... I'm with Sen. Schumer

EXCLUSIVE

Kristin Davis couldn't hold back tears while discussing potential fallout for refugees in the wake of President Trump's immigration ban.

Davis is a Global Ambassador for Oxfam and works with refugees, mainly in Africa. She broke down when we asked what people overseas think about the shift in America's policy on refugees.

The "Sex and the City" star firmly believes the American dream is dying for millions of people around the world. It's clearly hitting her hard.