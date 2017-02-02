TMZ

Celeb Jeweler Johnny Dang I'll Replace Derek Fisher's NBA Rings ... & Make 'Em Better!

2/2/2017 11:41 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

Great news for Derek Fisher ... one of the most famous celeb jewelers in the country wants to REPLACE his 5 stolen NBA championship rings -- and promises they'll be EVEN BETTER than the originals. 

We spoke with Johnny Dang -- who's made a TON of super expensive bling for stars like Von Miller, Johnny Manziel, Sean Kingston, Kylie Jenner and more -- and he wants to hook Fish up. 

TMZ Sports broke the story ... the ex-Lakers star's L.A. home was burglarized this week and we're told the bad guys made off with $300k in jewelry ... including the rings. 

Enter Dang ... who says he'll HOOK FISH UP ... even cut him a sweet deal. 

