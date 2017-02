Nate Burleson to Calvin Johnson QUIT DANCING Come Back to the NFL

EXCLUSIVE

Enough with the sequins and the cha-cha ... Calvin Johnson needs to get his ass out of the ballroom and back into the NFL ... so says his ex-teammate, Nate Burleson.

The ex-WR -- who's now hosting "Good Morning Football" on the NFL Network -- was out in Houston Wednesday night when he stopped our guy and sent a personal message to the Detroit Lions legend.

He also shouted out Marshawn Lynch ... saying BOTH dudes still obviously have more gas in the tank.