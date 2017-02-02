Barack and Michelle See Ya, Richard ... Obamas Out!

EXCLUSIVE

Barack and Michelle Obama might be ready to get back to reality, 'cause their Necker Island vacation is over ... TMZ has learned.

Sources on the island tell us the Obamas took a helicopter from Necker Island to nearby Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport. Obama was seen chatting with BVI Premier Dr. Orlando Smith and his wife before jetting off -- private, of course -- to somewhere unknown.

Barack and Michelle have been hanging with Sir Richard Branson since last week ... when they ditched Palm Springs for better weather in the Caribbean.

Unclear if they're coming back home to the States ... but could ya blame 'em if they didn't?