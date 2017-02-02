UFC's Yair Rodriguez Says Mexico Needs Help ... Trump Could Be the Right Guy (VIDEO)

UFC's Yair Rodriguez Mexico Needs Help Trump Could Be the Right Guy

EXCLUSIVE

UFC star Yair Rodriguez -- who was born in Mexico -- says it's "cool" that Donald Trump wants to take care of the "bad hombres" south of border ... and thinks POTUS could be the guy to help fix his country.

The topic arose after Trump reportedly placed a call to Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto and warned that he might send U.S. troops if the Mexican military couldn't control the "bad hombres down there."

"I mean I think that's cool, you know?" Rodriguez told TMZ Sports ... "We have some troubles in Mexico right now."

Yair said he's not sure sending U.S. troops is the answer -- but it seemed like he was happy Trump wants to get involved in fixing the issues in his homeland.

Rodriguez -- who was at the Celebrate the Game Kickoff Party Presented by Recoup Fitness -- also reflected on his fight with B.J. Penn and explained why he'll always respected the UFC legend.