Antonio Cromartie's Advice to Jay and Bey ... Have More Kids!! (VIDEO)

Jay Z & Beyonce Advice From NFL'S Antonio Cromartie ... HAVE MORE KIDS!

EXCLUSIVE

Jay Z is about to get some daddy advice from a member of the reproductive Hall of Fame ... Antonio Cromartie, who says when it comes to kids, THE MORE THE MERRIER!

Cromartie legendarily has 13 kids ... including twins with his wife, Terricka ... so when we got them out in Houston for the Super Bowl, we had to ask if they had any "twin advice" for Jay & Bey.

The Cromarties break down the ins and outs of twin management ... but when we ask if it's time for the 47-year-old hip-hop legend to get snipped ... the reaction is priceless.

BTW -- Terricka and Antonio's twins came POST VASECTOMY ... proving Cro's sperm are as impossible to guard as Julio Jones.