GB Packers Legend Says Bill Belichick ... You're No Vince Lombardi! (VIDEO)

GB Packers Legend Hey, Bill Belichick ... You're No Vince Lombardi!

EXCLUSIVE

When it comes to the greatest football coach of all time, IT AIN'T BILL BELICHICK ... not even close ... so says NFL Hall of Famer Dave Robinson, who says he'll never outshine Vince Lombardi.

Full disclosure ... Robinson is a Packers legend who won two Super Bowls under Coach Lombardi -- so, he may be a bit biased. But he's extremely passionate.

And wait'll you hear what he says about the suggestion that the NFL should rename the Lombardi Trophy as the "Belichick Trophy" ... he ain't havin' it.