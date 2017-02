Jennifer Tilly Tom's Deflated Balls FTW!! ... Gaga's Boobs Too

Jennifer Tilly's got money on Tom Brady's deflated balls coming through in the clutch again ... plus a high wager for Lady Gaga's cleavage.

We got the actress out Sunday at LAX, where she told us who she thought would win Super Bowl LI ... despite not being able to ID one of the teams correctly.

If history's any indication, the Patriots got this ... according to Jennifer. She's also got racks on Gaga's boobs making an appearance. Odds are in her favor.