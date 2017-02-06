TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Dennis Rodman Pleads Guilty In Wrong Way Freeway Crash

Dennis Rodman Pleads Guilty In Wrong Way Freeway Crash

2/6/2017 2:56 PM PST
EXCLUSIVE

0206-dennis-rodman-TMZ-01Dennis Rodman just pled guilty to multiple criminal charges in his wrong way freeway incident -- and dodged a BULLET ... TMZ Sports has learned. 

As we previously reported, the ex-NBA star was charged with hit and run stemming from a July 20th incident in which he allegedly drove the WRONG WAY on an Orange County, CA freeway -- causing a car driving the other direction to swerve and crash into the center divider. 

Rodman was facing 2 years behind bars -- but we learned he struck a plea deal with prosecutors in which he pled guilty to 3 lesser charges and got 3 years probation in exchange. 

We're told Rodman pled guilty to driving the wrong way on a freeway, providing false info to a cop and driving without a valid license.  

Besides the 3 years probation, Rodman was also given 30 hours community service and must pay for the property damage.

Rodman had been spotted at a karaoke bar earlier in the evening and was pictured with keys in his hand. 

We reached out to Rodman -- so far, no word back. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web