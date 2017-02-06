Dennis Rodman Pleads Guilty In Wrong Way Freeway Crash

Dennis Rodman just pled guilty to multiple criminal charges in his wrong way freeway incident -- and dodged a BULLET ... TMZ Sports has learned.

As we previously reported, the ex-NBA star was charged with hit and run stemming from a July 20th incident in which he allegedly drove the WRONG WAY on an Orange County, CA freeway -- causing a car driving the other direction to swerve and crash into the center divider.

Rodman was facing 2 years behind bars -- but we learned he struck a plea deal with prosecutors in which he pled guilty to 3 lesser charges and got 3 years probation in exchange.

We're told Rodman pled guilty to driving the wrong way on a freeway, providing false info to a cop and driving without a valid license.

Besides the 3 years probation, Rodman was also given 30 hours community service and must pay for the property damage.

Rodman had been spotted at a karaoke bar earlier in the evening and was pictured with keys in his hand.

We reached out to Rodman -- so far, no word back.