'The Bachelor' Nick's Super Down With Corrine ... Lies and Taylor Be Damned!

Nick Viall seems to have his mind made up about who he likes on "The Bachelor" -- and all signs point to Corrine ... whether she's two-faced or not.

On Monday night, Taylor got booted, but not without telling Nick all about Corrine's lies and back-stabbing ways.

Nick seems to take her message to heart ... that is, until he leaves with Corrine ... and quickly proceeds to make out with her.