TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Nicole Murphy: I'm Not Banging Odell Beckham ... 'I Have Kids Older Than Him'

Nicole Murphy I'm Not Banging Odell Beckham 'I Have Kids Older Than Him'

2/6/2017 12:04 PM PST
EXCLUSIVE

0206-nicole-murphy-odell-beckham-jr-tmz-01Nicole Murphy is adamant rumors she played bump and run with Odell Beckham during Super Bowl weekend are 100% FALSE ... saying she's "never even met" the Giants superstar.

There are reports the two were spotted this week at a Migos party in Houston ... arriving and leaving the shindig together. 

We talked to Nicole -- who wasn't exactly pleased about the rumors -- and she told us flat-out it's a bunch of BS.

"I don't know him, never even met the kid."

Murphy -- who's 49 (and super, super fine) -- went on to say there's one thing that would stall a union between them ... Odell's age, he's 24 (but super, super rich and famous).

"I have kids older than him."

0206_nicole_murphy_hot_footer

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web