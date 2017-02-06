Nicole Murphy: I'm Not Banging Odell Beckham ... 'I Have Kids Older Than Him'

EXCLUSIVE
Nicole Murphy is adamant rumors she played bump and run with Odell Beckham during Super Bowl weekend are 100% FALSE ... saying she's "never even met" the Giants superstar.
There are reports the two were spotted this week at a Migos party in Houston ... arriving and leaving the shindig together.
We talked to Nicole -- who wasn't exactly pleased about the rumors -- and she told us flat-out it's a bunch of BS.
"I don't know him, never even met the kid."
Murphy -- who's 49 (and super, super fine) -- went on to say there's one thing that would stall a union between them ... Odell's age, he's 24 (but super, super rich and famous).
"I have kids older than him."