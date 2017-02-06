Nutribullet Sued It Chopped My Tomatoes and My Hand

A Nutribullet allegedly did what its name insinuates ... it shot like a bullet through a woman's hand, tearing it apart.

Wendy Littlefield claims in a new lawsuit she was blending canned tomatoes and beans when her NutriBullet 900 series exploded without warning, sending the blades spinning smack into her right hand. The pictures are super gnarly.

Wendy says she endured multiple surgeries but still lost feeling and use of 2 fingers. Wendy's attorneys at Abir Cohen Treyzon Salo, LLP, add this isn't an isolated incident ... they've filed similar lawsuits on behalf of at least 2 other consumers who claim they were injured by the product.

We reached out to Nutribullet, so far no word back.

Fun Fact: Wendy's the mother of Cambrie Littlefield, a pageant coach on "Toddlers & Tiaras."