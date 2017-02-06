The Game Cops Plea Deal For Punching Cop

Breaking News

The Game struck a plea deal that will keep him out of jail after punching an off-duty LAPD officer during a pickup basketball game.

Game pled no contest to misdemeanor battery and criminal threats ... and was sentenced to 3 years probation. He also got 120 days community service, 26 anger management classes and 180 days jail time ... which was suspended.

He'll now have to keep his nose clean for the 3 years or those 180 days in jail could come back to bite him.

You'll recall ... Game socked Onyebuchi Awaji during the March 2015 game in an L.A. gym.

Game also pled to felony grand theft. That was for jacking a photographer's camera while he was being served a lawsuit from Awaji. He settled that case with a $100k payout to the cop.