'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Touch My Mom, And I'll Beat That Ass On a Plane, Or Ousside!

EXCLUSIVE

The "Cash Me Ousside" girl says her whooping some ass on a plane Monday was totally justified ... 'cause a lady put hands on her mom.

Danielle Bregoli gave us a blow-by-blow of her fight with the passenger, saying the videos -- obtained by TMZ -- don't tell the full story, and that the "victim" of her blows actually initiated the aisle brawl by pushing Mama Bregoli ... who was in a cast.

Sounds reasonable ... but we'll let you be the judge. HowBow dah?