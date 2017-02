Super Bowl Hero James White PARTY AT MICKEY MOUSE'S PLACE!

Hey, New England Patriots star James White ... you just scored the winning touchdown at the Super Bowl. What are you gonna do next??

I'M GOING TO DISNEY WORLD!!!

Check out these pics of the 25-year-old running back enjoying the spoils of victory -- partying with Mickey Mouse at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando!

There's more ... Tom Brady just announced he's giving White the car he won for being the Super Bowl MVP -- saying he thinks White deserves it!

Great week for that guy, huh?!