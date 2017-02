Young Jeezy PROUD of Leaving Super Bowl Early ... Blasts ATL Coach

Think Jeezy regrets leaving the Super Bowl early ... before OVERTIME?? Hell no. He'd do it again.

We couldn't believe our eyes when we saw him leave the game in Houston right before the very first OT Super Bowl game in NFL history ... but Jeezy said he wanted to beat the traffic.

Now that he knows how it went down (historic, unreal finish), Jeezy says he's got no regrets because he knows ATL will be back in the big game next year.

Yeah ... sure.