WWE Star Paige Considering MMA Fighting Career (VIDEO)

WWE Star Paige Considering MMA Fighting Career ... I'm Already Training!

EXCLUSIVE

WWE superstar Paige could go from sports entertainment to REAL DEAL FIGHTING ... telling TMZ Sports she's seriously considering a move to MMA.

We spoke with 2 time WWE Divas champ and her boyfriend, Alberto Del Rio -- who happens to be running the rapidly growing Combate Americas MMA league.

Alberto -- who did some MMA fighting back in the day --- shot down any hope of returning to action, but said there's a real chance Paige gets in the cage.

In fact, 24-year-old Paige says she's been training like crazy and says she'll seriously consider making the move "when my time with WWE comes to an end."