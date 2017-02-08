WWE Star Paige Considering MMA Fighting Career (VIDEO)

EXCLUSIVE
WWE superstar Paige could go from sports entertainment to REAL DEAL FIGHTING ... telling TMZ Sports she's seriously considering a move to MMA.
We spoke with 2 time WWE Divas champ and her boyfriend, Alberto Del Rio -- who happens to be running the rapidly growing Combate Americas MMA league.
Alberto -- who did some MMA fighting back in the day --- shot down any hope of returning to action, but said there's a real chance Paige gets in the cage.
In fact, 24-year-old Paige says she's been training like crazy and says she'll seriously consider making the move "when my time with WWE comes to an end."