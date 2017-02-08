Scottie & Larsa Pippen Divorce Stalled ... Trying To Work Things Out

Exclusive Details

Scottie and Larsa Pippen aren't in any rush to finalize their divorce -- in fact, they're trying to get back on the road to love ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Scottie and Larsa tell us the couple aren't calling it quits quite yet, and are currently focused on getting back to a good place in their marriage.

We're told they've maintained contact ever since Scottie filed for divorce -- but just to handle business with their kids ... nothing more. Since then, they've gotten a lot friendlier.

The bottom line ... there's still work to be done to fully mend the relationship ... but both Larsa and Scottie would rather stay together, considering their long history.

The proof's also in the courts. Scottie and Larsa each missed deadlines last month for the divorce process, and by the looks of their last outing, this whole thing might get dropped.