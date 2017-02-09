Charlie Day Green Man Successfully Distracts Player ... At ASU Game

GREEN MAN!!

Charlie Day brought out his neon green bodysuit Wednesday night to serve as the PERFECT addition to Arizona State's "Curtain of Distraction" Wednesday night ... and it worked!!

FYI -- The Curtain is what ASU students do to mess with the opposing team's free throw shooters by revealing someone acting like a jabroni as the player is about to shoot.

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" fans will easily recognize Charlie's signature tailgating outfit -- and it proved effective, 'cause the Cal player missed his free throw.

As for the game ... ASU could've used some more of Day's distracting skills, 'cause the Bears ran away with the W.