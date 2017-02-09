Jim Brown Kanye Or No Kanye I'M STILL WORKING WITH TRUMP

EXCLUSIVE

NFL legend Jim Brown says Kanye West is alone in jumping off the Trump train ... telling TMZ Sports he's still 100% dedicated to working with POTUS to help poor people in inner cities.

Brown and West were some of the first African-American celebrities to visit Trump Tower after the election -- with each man saying the meetings were about helping people in urban communities.

West has since had a change of heart ... scrubbing pro-Trump tweets from his social media, citing controversial issues like the travel ban as reasons he can no longer work with the administration.

We got Brown at LAX and he told us he has ZERO intention of abandoning his working relationship with the White House.

"His seat is a great seat of power. The president won his position. He is president. If he can give me respect, I sure can give him respect."

"And if I can go to have him help poor people, inner city people ... then why shouldn't I do that?"