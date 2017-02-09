Tom Brady Will Sign Your Footballs ... $1,000 a Pop!

Exclusive Details

Tom Brady has committed to a private autograph session for hardcore collectors -- but if you want in, you gotta have serious cash.

We spoke with the Tristar sports memorabilia company which confirmed Brady is on board for a session in March. The company has done similar signings with Brady in the past.

Basically, you tell the company what you want signed and TB12 will sign it.

Footballs -- $1,000 each

Autographed photo -- $850

Patriots mini-helmet -- $900

Tom Brady "game day" style jersey -- $1,200

Want him to add the words "5X SB CHAMP"? ... that'll be an extra $400.

He'll also add a 20 character personalization for an additional $500.

Save up!