Tom Brady Will Sign Your Footballs ... $1,000 a Pop!

2/9/2017 7:21 AM PST
Exclusive Details

0209-tom-brady-signed-merch-super-bowl-GETTY-02Tom Brady has committed to a private autograph session for hardcore collectors -- but if you want in, you gotta have serious cash. 

We spoke with the Tristar sports memorabilia company which confirmed Brady is on board for a session in March. The company has done similar signings with Brady in the past. 

Basically, you tell the company what you want signed and TB12 will sign it. 

Footballs -- $1,000 each

Autographed photo -- $850

Patriots mini-helmet -- $900

Tom Brady "game day" style jersey -- $1,200

Want him to add the words "5X SB CHAMP"? ... that'll be an extra $400.

He'll also add a 20 character personalization for an additional $500.

Save up! 

