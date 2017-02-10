Morgan Freeman 'Don't Speak Obama!'

Morgan Freeman has played a president in the past, but an older Obama may be off the table.

Freeman was at Milos restaurant in NYC Thursday night when our photog posed the question ... if there is an Obama role in his future, and Morgan shut it down with haste.

It's unclear what he meant, "Don't speak Obama," but there are some interesting clues. The actor said back in 2011 Obama actually made racism in the U.S. worse. And, he was a no-show in Sept. when Obama presented a bunch of celebs with a National Medal of Arts. The prez joked Morgan was off somewhere playing a president.