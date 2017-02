Drake New Bling Cost A Small Fortune

Drake's been fitted with a new chain ... and the price alone could send someone into a pretty comfortable retirement.

Sources close to the rapper say Drizzy's new bling from jeweler Ben Baller hovers right around the $100k mark. We're told the piece features balck, green, and canary yellow diamonds with 880 grams of gold. The pendant reads, "Stone Island" ... the company responsible for his current tour.

By the looks of the vid, Drake's pleased.