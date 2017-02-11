Mick Jagger, Keith Richards Velvet Pants Hit Auction Block We're Real Slackers!!!

EXCLUSIVE

You want to get into Mick Jagger and Keith Richards' pants ... you can, for a hefty price.

A pair of sage green velvet pants custom-made for the Rolling Stones frontman, and later shared with his bandmate, are up for auction. The slick slacks were gifted to Gram Parsons, which makes it an awesome triangle tailored for the highest bidder.

Bidding begins at a grand, but Mick, Keith and Gram's trousers are expected to haul in more than $10k. Bids can be placed online at RR Auction until February 16.