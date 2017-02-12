Beyonce Takes It Easy For Grammy Performance

Beyonce just hit the stage -- plus 2 -- at The Grammys and kept things low-key ... sitting for most of her performance.

Bey opened her set with a video montage before appearing on stage at Staples Center to sing "Love Drought" and then took a seat for "Sand Castles." She also recited poetry from her Lemonade album.

The singer kept movements minimal ... taking a seat for most of the performance.

It's the first time we've seen Beyonce since the announcing she was pregnant with twins.

To nobody's surprise, everyone was on their feet when she wrapped.