Jim Brown Browns Will Be Good Next Year ... For Realsies!

EXCLUSIVE

Call him the eternal optimist ... but Jim Brown says he sincerely believes the Cleveland Browns can turn things around next year.

The NFL legend was leaving Craig's in West Hollywood when he spelled out why the Browns won't be a smoldering dumpster fire in 2017.

For what it's worth, we shot Robert Griffin III a few weeks ago and he told us he's more motivated than ever to rack up some Ws next season.