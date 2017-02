Kenny Smith Adam Silver's the Real Hero ... In Oakley, Knicks Truce

EXCLUSIVE

Stop giving the credit to Michael Jordan -- the real hero in the Charles Oakley, Knicks truce is NBA Commish Adam Silver ... so says Kenny Smith.

In fact, Smith says Silver was nothing short of spectacular in his handling of NBA messes since the first day he took the job ... just look at Donald Sterling.

He makes a solid point -- but does the truce happen without MJ?