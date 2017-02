Senator Marco Rubio Quit Whining, Hollywood Make this Country Work

EXCLUSIVE

Senator Marco Rubio is not into predicting Donald Trump's demise ... because he's actually fighting to make America function.

We got Rubio at Reagan National Airport Monday and the way he sees it ... he may disagree with President Trump on this and that, but he rolls up his sleeves every day and tries to keep things rolling.

As for Hollywood predicting Trump won't last 4 years ... it's clear Rubio thinks it's an unproductive exercise.