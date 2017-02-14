Margot Robbie Cuts Loose Honky-Tonk Style ... Beer & Good Ol' Country Music

Margot Robbie just upped her cool chick factor by partying and dancing in a Georgia watering hole called Southern Comfort. Instant cool chick cred.

Margot took a break from filming the Tonya Harding movie over the weekend outside Atlanta, and producers threw a get-together for the cast and crew. Margot kicked off her ice skates and put on her dancing shoes to hit the floor with her co-star Paul Walter Hauser.

Paul plays Shawn Eckhardt, Tonya's bodyguard, and he's apparently pretty good on his feet too ... based on this video. Our sources say Margot and about 30 others sucked down pitchers of beer and cocktails.

Not that it got too wild ... we're told Margot's real-life husband was there too. We don't blame him.



