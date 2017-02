Ryan Seacrest Nick Cannon's Out on 'AGT' ... You In?

EXCLUSIVE

Ryan Seacrest knows a thing or 2 about hosting talent competitions, so he's automatically the front-runner to replace Nick Cannon on "America's Got Talent" ... the question, is he into it?

We got Ryan leaving Heart & Hustle gym in L.A. Tuesday and he made it clear ... he loves the show. As for whether he'd take it, watch the video and judge for yourself.

It would be kind of amazing if he hosted, because Simon Cowell's one of the judges. Sound familiar?