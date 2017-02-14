Selena Gomez Gives The Weeknd $30k Bday Surprise ... But Skips the Party

EXCLUSIVE

Selena Gomez missed out on The Weeknd's 27th birthday bash ... even though she picked up the nearly $30,000 tab for her bf.

The Weeknd's surprise party went down Monday night at Dave & Buster's in Hollywood, and his pals French Montana, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Travis Scott, Migos and Bryson Tiller were all there. They enjoyed open bar and open games. Sources inside tell us Travis was tearing up Dance Dance Revolution.

We're told Abel and co. had the run of the place from 11 PM to 2 AM. Meanwhile, Selena was in NYC for Fashion Week ... but made sure to leave her credit card to handle all charges.

D & B is clearly one of The Weeknd's fave spots -- he partied there with Selena and friends just a few weeks ago. His bday isn't until Feb. 16, so we're guessing there will be another celebration ... maybe WITH his gf.