Conor McGregor: I Want to See Khloe Kardashian's 'Big Fat Ass'

Conor McGregor I Wanna See Khloe Kardashian's 'Big Fat Ass'

Conor McGregor says he's fascinated with Khloe Kardashian's "big fat ass" ... and says he really wants to see it in person.

The UFC superstar sat down with GQ during a recent trip to L.A. and was asked what he was going to be doing while in town.

"Maybe I’ll search for Khloé's [Kardashian] big fat ass," Conor said.

"She’s been floating around Malibu. I don’t give a f*ck about them [the Kardashians]. I just like to see them in the flesh ... just see what the big fat asses on them look like."

When asked if he admired the Kardashian sisters, Conor said, "Admire? Never. What’s the saying? Never put the p*ssy on a pedestal, my friend. I just want to see it. I want to see them."

Don't worry, Conor also took some shots at Floyd Mayweather -- saying he will destroy the boxing legend if they ever actually fight.

"Honestly, my fist is bigger than his head. I sleep people. I put people unconscious. I’m stating facts. If I hit a man, his head is gonna go into the bleachers. You understand that?"

"If I crack that little head of his, it’s gonna go clean off his shoulder and up into the bleachers."