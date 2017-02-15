Vince McMahon Reminds Trump ... Memba When You Shaved My Head!? (PHOTO)

Breaking News
Vince McMahon took Donald Trump all the way back to 2007 Tuesday ... when the WWE honcho's family posed with the prez -- and busted out a pic of their famous "Hair Vs. Hair" match!
Of course, Vince -- along with his son Shane, daughter Stephanie, and son-in-law Triple H -- were all at the White House to celebrate Linda McMahon's confirmation as Small Business Administration chief.
One of Vince's granddaughters held up a pic from the famous WrestleMania 23 event -- when Vince let Trump chop off his mane in the center of the ring.
By the way, Trump hit Vince with a pretty impressive flying clothesline during that match.