2 Chainz & Allen Iverson Riders Top-Shelf Booze is Only Way We Roll!!

EXCLUSIVE

2 Chainz and Allen Iverson have lavish taste buds ... ESPECIALLY when it comes to their booze.

We got a hold of the rapper and the NBA legend's rider for the bash they're hosting at Republic in New Orleans for NBA All-Star weekend, and the duo is damn clear about 1 thing -- ballers only chug, mix and spray the best liquor.

2 Chainz demands 4 bottles of Ace of Spades, 3 bottles of Dom Perignon and 3 bottles of Ciroc, different flavors. BTW, his Dom MUST have the glow-in-the-dark label. Big boy toys.

AI is less picky -- he wants 3 bottles of vodka, and only says nothing cheap ... "has to be top-shelf." He does, however, specify 6 bottles of Moet Rosé champagne, 3 bottles of Hennessy and Patron, 12 Coronas and a 12-pack of Fiji water. Oh yeah, 10 hand towels too.

Scratch that ... Allen's pretty damn picky.

Tickets for the event by Headliner Market Group will run you anywhere from $40 to $2,200 ... if you really wanna show out.