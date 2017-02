Justin Timberlake Weighs in On President Trump

EXCLUSIVE

Justin Timberlake rarely makes political commentary, but he made an exception with our camera guy Thursday night ... when we brought up President Trump.

He was leaving ArcLight in Hollywood when we asked about Trump's bombastic Thursday news conference where he attacked the media on all sorts of fronts.

Justin's response was brief, but he said a lot.

Not that it's entirely shocking -- he and Jessica Biel hosted an HRC fundraiser last year. Sorry, JT ... no refunds.