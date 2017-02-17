Russell Westbrook Crashes H.S. Hoop Tourney Fans Go Crazy!!

Russell Westbrook is a real crowd-pleaser ... 'cause the NBA star crashed a high school basketball tourney in New Orleans and had fans LOSING THEIR MINDS!!

Russ -- a Jordan Brand athlete -- popped up at the Jordan Invitational at St. Augustine H.S. in NOLA to check out 4 of the best H.S. hoops teams in the country face off ... but the Thunder hooper clearly stole the show.

Westbrook is in town for All-Star Weekend ... and fellow All-Star Kemba Walker and his teammate, Frank Kaminsky, also made appearances.

Awesome.