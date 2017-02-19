Kim Kardashian Robbery Crime Scene Pics Surface Footage of Suspects Too

Breaking News

Crime scene photos of the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery have surfaced ... and some of the images are chilling.

France's TF1 news channel released photos of the crime scene as well as surveillance video of several of the alleged robbers.

The photos show Kim's bedroom and bathroom, the tape used to bind her hands and what appears to be the gag they used to silence her.

The French report also shows surveillance footage of some of the suspects meeting at a cafe multiple times after the robbery. They also allegedly used code names and code words to discuss the crime over the phone.

As we reported ... Kim went to NYC earlier this month to provide testimony to a French judge. Cops have nabbed 17 suspects in total, but have only charged a handful so far.